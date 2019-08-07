Saaho Pre-Release Event Date And Place Fixed? Prabhas Fans Elated

Saaho Pre-release Event On This Date?

According to reports, the Saaho pre-release event will be held on August 18, 2019 at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The function is likely to be attended by some of the biggest names in the industry, which might make it a memorable affair.

The Finer Deets

The report further states that Saaho pre-release event will focus on the Telugu audience only. A separate function will most probably be held for the Hindi version on a later date.

Theatrical Trailer On This Date?

Meanwhile, the buzz is that the theatrical trailer of Saaho will be released on August 10, 2019 amidst much fanfare. Many feel that it is going to be an action-packed affair, featuring some death-defying stunts and intense fight sequences. All in all, it is likely to be a feast for 'die-hard fans'.

About Saaho

Saaho, directed by young filmmaker Sujeeth, is an action-thriller that features Prabhas in a brand new avatar. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, making her Tollywood debut will be seen playing the leading lady in the movie. According to the Baahubali hero, the young lady has a meaty role in the movie. Actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay too are a part of Saaho.

What's Next?

Once Saaho hits screens, Prabhas is likely to turn his attention to his film with Radha Krishna, being referred to as 'Jaan'. The film, touted to be a romantic-drama, marks his first collaboration with Aravinda Sametha beauty Pooja Hegde, which has grabbed a lot of attention for all the right reasons