    Saaho Release Date To Be Announced Tomorrow? Prabhas To Give Fans A 'Surprise'

    In 2017, Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as runaway hit. The film, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, saw him essay a double role and give strong proof of his acting prowess. With 2017 in the past, 'Darling' is currently awaiting the release of Saaho. The film has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and now here is some exciting news for movie buffs.

    In an exciting development, Prabhas just took to Instagram and revealed that he will be giving his fans a big 'surprise' tomorrow (May 21, 2019).

    "Hello darlings... A surprise coming your way, tomorrow. Stay tuned," he wrote.

    Shortly thereafter, the Saaho team confirmed that the announcement would be about the film. The buzz is that that fans will get a confirmation about the release date tomorrow.

    Saaho, directed by young director Sujeeth, is an action-thriller asnd features Prabhas in a stylish new avatar. The film stars Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Lal too are a part of the cast.

    So, are you looking forward to Saaho? Tell us in the space below.

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 12:38 [IST]
