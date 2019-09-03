Saaho's Director Requests Audiences To Watch The Film Once Again In Case They Missed Anything!

Saaho the big-budget venture of Prabhas is busy setting the cash registers ringing. The film, which is the second venture of young film-maker Sujeeth has already pocketed some of the major box office records. However, the film has been receiving positive and negative reviews alike from a wide section of audiences. Upon the film's release and amidst the various reports that have come up, director Sujeeth took to his official Instagram page to pen down a post to write about his journey in films so far as well as the report that Saaho has been receiving.

Importantly, he mentioned that some people have liked Saaho whereas certain others have not as they expected more from the movie. Along with thanking everyone for watching the film, he has also requested everyone to watch the film once again in case they have missed out on anything. He has assured that the audiences would love the venture even more in their second watch.

"Made my first short film when I was 17 years old. No money, No team but had a lot of support from Orkut and family. I edited, shot and directed 90% of my short films. I learned from my mistakes and criticism was always like an extra boost for my journey. Travelled very long way and faced many hurdles but never gave up. TODAY MANY PEOPLE saw SAAHO - some expected more from it, but many loved it! Thanks to all for watching the movie :) Please watch it again if you missed anything. I am sure you'll enjoy even more.", he has written on Instagram.

Sujeeth had made his directorial debut through the 2014 movie Run Raja Run, which had released in 2014. The movie had featured Sharwanand in the lead role. Coming to Saaho, the Prabhas starrer had its script written by the director himself.