Saaho Second Song Teaser Out; Tollywood Lovers Unhappy For A Reason?

There is no denying that Saaho has remained in the news for all the right reasons. The marketing of the Prabhas starrer has been spot-on so far with the movie remaining in the limelight through the release of posters, songs and more that have come along in the past few weeks.

Now, the makers of Saaho have come up with the teaser of the second song, which has been set to tune by Guru Randhawa. The song penned by Krishna Kanth has been rendered by Haricharan Seshadri and Tulsi Kumar.

Watch the song teaser here..

The song teaser, which has caught the fancy of the viewers, has been released in five different languages. There are some breathtaking visuals in the teaser and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor look extremely good as a pair. In short, the song has garnered the interest of the audiences as it has assured to be a very soothing romantic number with captivating visuals. The increasing number of views and the likes the teaser has received underlines that.

While the fans are happy about these aspects, some Tollywood movie lovers are left disappointed with the arrival of Saaho's second song's teaser. The reactions on Twitter suggest that they are unhappy with the fact that Saaho is marketed as a Bollywood movie and not as a Telugu one. Some users are also of the opinion that the Telugu song looks like a dubbed affair whereas the Hindi number has an original 'feel' to it. Psycho Saiyaan, the first song from the film that released a few weeks ago had also evoked a similar response.

However, the audiences are waiting for the arrival of the full song, which has been scheduled to release on August 2, 2019. Meanwhile, they are also waiting for the trailer to release, which is expected to be as solid as the teaser released by the team.