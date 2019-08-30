English
    Saaho Set To Beat Baahubali 2 In Nizam As Prabhas Mania Reigns Supreme

    Prabhas, one of the biggest mass heroes of Telugu cinema, is back with his latest release Saaho that arrived in theatres today (August 30, 2019). The 'action-entertainer' features the 39-year-old in a stylish new avatar, which has set social media on fire. Saaho has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, which makes it a crucial release for 'Darling'. Now, here is some awesome news for Prabhas fans. According to reports, Saaho is set to take an epic opening in Nizam and beat Baahubali 2 in style.

    As per initial estimates, Saaho is likely to collect a share of Rs 10 crore in Nizam on Day 1 and outperform Baahubali 2, which collected around Rs 9 crore. The Sujeeth-directed movie is playing in over 2,000 screens in Nizam, which suggests that the final figures might be better than expected. All in all, Saaho seems to have won its first big battle.

    Saaho Set To Beat Baahubali 2 In Nizam As Prabhas Mania Reigns Supreme

    The general perception is that Saaho is a 'Hindi movie dubbed in Telugu'. Moreover, the songs too cater to the Bollywood audience as they have a distinct Punjabi flavour. Luckily, this perception has apparently not affected Saaho too much.

    Saaho, the biggest Tollywood movie of the year, revolves around the exploits of a cop, who lives life on his terms. It features several stunts at par with those seen in Hollywood biggies, which should help it click with a pan-India audience. Saaho stars Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The Bollywood diva plays a cop in the movie and is likely to make a big impact. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast. Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has grooved to the 'Bad Boy' song and turned up the heat big time.

    So, did you watch Saaho FDFS? Is it a 'paisa vasool' affair? Tell us in the space below.

    Read more about: saaho baahubali 2 prabhas
    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 16:53 [IST]
