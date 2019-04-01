English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho Star Prabhas To Lock Horns With Rajinikanth This Sankranti? Deets Inside

    By
    |

    In 2017, Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured 'Darling' in a double role and served as strong proof of his abilities as a performer. With Baahubali 2 in the rear-view, Prabhas is currently shooting for Saaho which is an action-thriller and features him in a new avatar.

    Besides Saaho, Prabhas is also shooting for his movie with Radhakrishna which is being referred to as Prabhas 20. The film, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is touted to be a romantic-entertainer and is being shot against a good budget. Now, here is a big update about Prabhas 20. According to a leading website, the film will hit screens during Sankranti 2020 alongside the Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss movie.

    Prabhas

    Even though this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, trade experts feel that Rajini be no match for Prabhas. Barring 2.0, none of Rajinikanth's recent films have made any impact in the Telugu states which has taken a toll on his popularity. Moreover, given Prabhas' popularity with Gen Y, competing with him might be a herculean task even for the 'Super One'. Enough said!

    Most Read: Is Saaho The Reason? Prabhas Gives These Shocking Instructions To The Makers Of His Next

    Read more about: prabhas rajinikanth
    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue