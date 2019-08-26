Saaho Story Leaked: Prabhas To Execute A Heist And Then Investigate It?

Saaho Story Out!

According to a report carried by Tupaki, Saaho revolves around a daring cop (played by Prabhas) who carries out a robbery in Mumbai, which leaves everyone in a state of shock. As luck would have it, he is asked to investigate the same and this results in several unexpected situations. The rest of the story highlights the reasons behind him executing the robbery. The buzz is that the movie will have a few emotional flashback scenes as well.

Prabhas In Bad Boy Mode

The leaked storyline suggests that Prabhas is playing a character with 'grey shades', which might add a new dimension to Saaho. The mass hero had played a negative character in Billa and impressed 'Darlings' big time. As such, seeing him in 'Bad Boy' mode might be a delight to movie buffs.

Prabhas Set To Conquer Bollywood?

Saaho, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, marks Prabhas's Bollywood debut. The film has become the hottest trend in B-town and this indicates the 'Rebel Star' is on the verge of conquering a new territory. The leaked storyline seems to have a pan-India feel and this might work in the film's favour. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Prakash Belawadi too are a part of Saaho.

What's Next?

Once Saaho hits screens, Prabhas is likely to turn his attention to Prabhas 20, tentatively titled 'Jaan'. The film, touted to be a romantic-drama, marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde, which is one of its major highlights. It is likely to hit screens next year.

Coming back to Saaho, it is slated to hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil) on August 30, 2019.