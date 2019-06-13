Saaho Teaser Creates New Records: Prabhas Beats Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu & Jr NTR!

Saaho teaser has taken the online circuits by storm and the highly-anticipated teaser has gone viral, as it was expected to. Meanwhile, Saaho's teaser has started off its tryst with records in style and Prabhas has overtaken the likes of Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu with Saaho teaser.

Reportedly, Saaho teaser that had released in the online circuits at 11:23 AM has already fetched 100K likes on YouTube. What is even more striking is the fact that the teaser has touched the 100K likes mark within just 26 minutes.

This is in fact an all-time record for a Telugu movie (non-Baahubali record). Saaho teaser has turned out to be the fastest to reach the 100K likes mark. Earlier, this record was held by the teaser of Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi, which had touched the 100K likes mark within 30 minutes. The teaser of Jr NTR starrer Aravinda Sametha too had touched the milestone within the same time. On the other hand, the teasers of Mahesh Babu movies like Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi, had reached the 100K likes within 35 minutes and 40 minutes respectively. Meanwhile, the latest reports also reveal that Saaho teaser has turned out to be the fastest one to reach 200K likes mark and it achieved the same within 82 minutes.

Saaho teaser is expected to crack break many more big records in the hours to come. The teaser has been receiving generally good responses from the audiences. Prabhas fans are indeed happy to see him in an action avatar. The visuals are indeed stunning and it seems like the film will feature some splendid action sequences.

