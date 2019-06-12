Saaho Teaser First Review Out: A 'Mind-blowing' Treat For Prabhas Fans

Prabhas In Top Form

According to journalist Umair Sandhu, Saaho's teaser features some terrific stunts which are at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. He further stated that Prabhas is in top form and said that India's biggest 'action entertainer' is all set to hit screens.

His Exact Words

"Saw Teaser of #Saaho at Producer's Office !! MINDBLOWING ! Totally Speechless ! Biggest Action Entertainer of Indian Cinema is on the way. #Prabhas Nobody can beat you. Action Stunts of #Saaho as per Hollywood A Class Movie Level in teaser. TERRIFIC"

About Saaho

Saaho directed by Sujeeth, features Prabhas in a stylish new avatar and this is its biggest highlight. The film, slated to release on August 15, 2019, features Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast. The buzz is that if Saaho becomes a run away hit, it could help Prabhas conquer Bollywood.

Will Shraddha Impress?

Interestingly, Shraddha's character is likely to be the surprise package of Saaho. A while ago, Prabhas had said that the Kapoor girl has more than just a 'blink and miss' appearance in the film. It will be worth watching if she is able to impress fans with her performance and add a new dimension to her career,