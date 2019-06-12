English
    Saaho Teaser First Review Out: A 'Mind-blowing' Treat For Prabhas Fans

    By
    |

    In 2017, Tollywood actor Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured 'Rebel' in a double role and did full justice to his on-screen image. With the Baaahubali saga in the past, he is currently awaiting the release of Saaho, one the biggest releases of the year.

    The eagerly-awaited Saaho teaser will be released tomorrow (June 13, 2019), which has created a great deal of buzz amongst moviebuffs. Now, the first review of the Saaho teaser is out.

    Prabhas In Top Form

    According to journalist Umair Sandhu, Saaho's teaser features some terrific stunts which are at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. He further stated that Prabhas is in top form and said that India's biggest 'action entertainer' is all set to hit screens.

    His Exact Words

    "Saw Teaser of #Saaho at Producer's Office !! MINDBLOWING ! Totally Speechless ! Biggest Action Entertainer of Indian Cinema is on the way. #Prabhas Nobody can beat you. Action Stunts of #Saaho as per Hollywood A Class Movie Level in teaser. TERRIFIC"

    About Saaho

    Saaho directed by Sujeeth, features Prabhas in a stylish new avatar and this is its biggest highlight. The film, slated to release on August 15, 2019, features Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast. The buzz is that if Saaho becomes a run away hit, it could help Prabhas conquer Bollywood.

    Will Shraddha Impress?

    Interestingly, Shraddha's character is likely to be the surprise package of Saaho. A while ago, Prabhas had said that the Kapoor girl has more than just a 'blink and miss' appearance in the film. It will be worth watching if she is able to impress fans with her performance and add a new dimension to her career,

    So, are you excited about watching the Saaho teaser? Tell us in the space below.

    Saaho Teaser To Be Out This Thursday, Confirms Prabhas

