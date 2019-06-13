Saaho Teaser Out! Prabhas Mania Runs Wild Like Never Before

In 2017,actor Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured 'Darling' in a double role and did full justice to his on-screen image. With the Baahubali saga in the past, he is currently in the limelight due to Saaho, which is one of the biggest releases of 2019. Now, in an exciting development, the Saaho teaser has been released and it seems to be a feast for the 'Rebel Army'.

Not surprisingly, the teaser has taken social media by storm with several fans praising it.

Tension_Tension @B_SaiAvinash #SaahoTeaser Last dialogue kevu kekkkaaaaa👌👌👌... Evaru villu fans.intha violent gha unaru die- hard fans.. 👌👌👌 BGM is good.. let's hope for blockbuster. Sri @ViraatianSK whoever Edited the Teaser needs a pay hike, he done excellent job... didn't revealed a single story line but shown the magnificent of saaho in a minute. #SaahoTeaser Sohom @sohom_pramanick Crazzyyyy Unbelievable Visuals. This is LIT AF 🔥 #Saaho is coming to slay this Independence Day. Navs... @a_navs585 U cannot see anything else when #Prabhas in on screen...what a screen presence he has...wowwwwww #SaahoTeaser idlebrain jeevi @idlebrainjeevi Most stylish and truly international!! UV Creations and Prabhas deliver a rocking teaser! Diehard fans are truly waiting ADITYA DEO @Being_Adityadeo A super entertaining blockbuster on card. #Bhaubali Prabhas proved as he is best in business. Just nailed it. A big thumbs up to team saaho #SaahoTeaser

So, did you like the Saaho teaser? Comments please!

