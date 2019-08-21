Saaho's Ticket Prices To Be Increased; Is High Budget The Reason?

Saaho will be releasing in theatres on August 30, 2019, and audiences are eager to watch this visual extravaganza on the first day itself. Now, the latest reports that are doing the rounds convey that there might be an increase in Saaho's ticket prices. Reportedly, in RTC X roads, there will be a certain percentage of increase in the price of tickets for all categories and this will be in effect for the first two weeks.

Saaho is a big-budget venture and is probably the most expensive Telugu movie ever made. Even if an increase in the ticket prices happens, the high budget of the film is to be considered as a reason for the team to take up such a decision. Even in the past, there were instances when prices were hiked for certain movies, which is quite understandable.

However, no official update regarding this has come out. We will have to wait for the online booking to commence to get a clear picture on this. It is also not clear as to whether other ticket centres will also go in for a hike in ticket prices.

If reports are to be believed, online bookings for Saaho will commence in a couple of days. Reportedly, the team is waiting for the film to be censored to open the booking officially through the various online booking applications. Well, tickets are sure to be sold out like hot cakes even if there is an increase in the price. Such is the huge buzz the film has.

Saaho has been directed by young filmmaker Sujeeth and the film is Prabhas's next flick after the monstrous hit Baahubali. Along with Telugu, the Prabhas starrer will make a simultaneous release in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, and thus making it one of the biggest ever releases of Telugu cinema.