Saaho To Be A Flop ? Shades Of Saaho Chapter 2 Sparks Fear Amongst Prabhas Fans

Another Rebel?

The terrific video, featuring plenty of action scenes, suggests that Saaho is going to be a slick thriller at par with international standards. The action-heavy feel of the the video has, unfortunately brought back memories of the 2012 release Rebel which was one of the biggest duds of Prabhas' career. As such, many movie buffs have a bad feeling about Saaho.

Billa Memories

To make matters worse, the ample use of guns has reminded fans of Billa, which too did not do exceptionally well at the box office. All in all, 'Shades of Saaho Chapter 2' has indirectly dampened the spirits of several movie buffs.

The SS Rajamouli Connect

In 2005, Prabhas hit the jackpot with the SS Rajamouli-directed Chatrapathi which impressed all and sundry. Sadly, his subsequent releases failed to live up to expectations and sank without a trace. In fact, it took him five years to get a clean hit again. Saaho is his first release after Baahubali 2 and this has become a cause of worry for all concerned.

To Conclude...

Saaho also features Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast. Its fate will be known only when it his screens this August.

