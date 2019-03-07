Saaho To Be A Flop ? Shades Of Saaho Chapter 2 Sparks Fear Amongst Prabhas Fans
In 2017, Prabhas became the talk of the town when Baahubali 2 opened to a terrific response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film featured him in a double role and served as strong proof of his abilities as an actor. The Baahubali juggernaut made 'Darling' a pan-India star and this added to the buzz surrounding his next big film Saaho. The action-thriller, directed by Sujeeth, is being shot against a big budget and is one of the major releases of 2019.
The terrific Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 video was released a few days ago and it became a craze in no time. However, the stylish video has also unnerved Prabhas' die-hard fans big time.
Another Rebel?
The terrific video, featuring plenty of action scenes, suggests that Saaho is going to be a slick thriller at par with international standards. The action-heavy feel of the the video has, unfortunately brought back memories of the 2012 release Rebel which was one of the biggest duds of Prabhas' career. As such, many movie buffs have a bad feeling about Saaho.
Billa Memories
To make matters worse, the ample use of guns has reminded fans of Billa, which too did not do exceptionally well at the box office. All in all, 'Shades of Saaho Chapter 2' has indirectly dampened the spirits of several movie buffs.
The SS Rajamouli Connect
In 2005, Prabhas hit the jackpot with the SS Rajamouli-directed Chatrapathi which impressed all and sundry. Sadly, his subsequent releases failed to live up to expectations and sank without a trace. In fact, it took him five years to get a clean hit again. Saaho is his first release after Baahubali 2 and this has become a cause of worry for all concerned.
To Conclude...
Saaho also features Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast. Its fate will be known only when it his screens this August.