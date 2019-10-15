Saaho To Make Amazon Prime Debut On October 19 In Four Different Languages!

Saaho, the Prabhas starrer, which made a gigantic release in theatres on August 30, 2019, is all set to premiere on digital platforms soon. Reportedly, Amazon Prime has bagged the digital streaming rights for the South Indian versions. According to reports, the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions of Saaho will be available on Amazon Prime from October 19 onwards.

Interestingly, Saaho will be making its digital premiere on the 50th day of the film's release. More importantly, Saaho was not released in Kannada but Prabhas fans out there can now cheer up as the Kannada-dubbed version will be available on Amazon Prime.

Saaho was one among the most-awaited films of this year and the Prabhas starrer had come into theatres amidst huge expectations. However, the movie met with mixed reviews across South India. Nevertheless, it has to be noted that the Hindi version of the movie managed to make a huge impact and went on to become one among the top-grossers of Bollywood this year, so far. Hence, Saaho is expected to make a huge impact with its online release as well. Moreover, it is also expected to be the netizens' favourite during the upcoming festival season.

Despite the mixed reviews, Saaho minted many big records at the theatrical window and went on to collect over Rs 424 crore at the worldwide box office. The film was released as a Hindi-Telugu bilingual. The Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions of the movie had also released on the same day.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho features Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Lal, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, etc., are also a part of the star cast.