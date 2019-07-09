English
    Saaho To Suffer Big Time Due To Prabhas's Blunder? Did Darling Misread The Buzz?

    In 2017, actor Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, directed by ace director SS Rajamouli, featured 'Darling' in a double role and did full justice to his abilities as a performer. Baahubali 2 proved to be global sensation and established the heartthrob as a household name. With 2017 in the past, Prabhas is in the limelight due to Saaho, one of the biggest movies of 2019. The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, however, it seems to have hit a roadblock for a shocking reason.

    Prabhas's Error To Wreck Saaho?

    According to a leading website, Prabhas has completely misread the industry pulse and decided to focus more on the Hindi market than the Telugu one. While the Rebel hero is popular in the Hindi belt, he is not at par with a Salman Khan, which might create an issue for Saaho. To make matters worse, the film's pre-release business in the Hindi belt was quite ordinary compared to the Telugu states.

    Disappointment Galore

    The recently-released Psycho Saiyaan number has added to the disappointment of fans. The song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, has a distinct Hindi feel to it, which makes it come across as a dubbed number.

    No Lady Luck

    The decision to rope in Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady too has backfired as the Bollywood diva has no base in the Telugu industry. Moreover, she is bound to be compared with Darling's Baahubali 2 co-star Anushka Shetty, which might spell trouble for Saaho.

    About Saaho

    Saaho, directed by young director Sujeeth, is an action-thriller that features Prabhas in a new avatar. The buzz is that it is going to feature several stunts at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. Actors Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast. Saaho is slated to hit screens on August 15, 2018 alongside Bollywood movies Mission Mangal and Batla House.

