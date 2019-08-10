Saaho Trailer Out: Prabhas Impresses Big Time

Update: The Saaho trailer is out and it is a feast for the masses. In it, Prabhas is seen in a stylish avatar that he carries like a boss. His cool body language gels well with his role.

Prabhas, last seen in the monster hit Baahubali 2, is currently gearing up for the release of Saaho, one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, directed by young director Sujeeth, has created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs, which indicates that it has the potential to create history at the box office. Now, here is some big news for the 'Darlings'. The Saaho trailer is all set to be released today (August 10, 2019) at 5 PM.

The buzz is that the Saaho trailer is going to be an action-packed affair, featuring several death-defying stunts and pulsating chase sequences. All in all, it is likely to be a visual delight.

Saaho, touted to be an action-thriller, has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, which makes it the biggest release of Prabhas's career. Many feel that it might help the Mirchi hero find a foothold in the Hindi film industry.

Saaho features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. According to Prabhas, the Bollywood heroine is an inseparable part of the movie and has handled her role well. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast.

Once Saaho hits screens, Prabhas is likely to turn his attention to 'Jaan', which marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde