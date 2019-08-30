English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Prabhas Starrer

    By
    |

    Prabhas, one of the hottest and most popular stars Tollywood, is back with his latest movie Saaho, which arrived in theatres today (August 30, 2019). The film, helmed by young director Sujeeth, is Darling's first release after Baahubali 2 and this is its biggest highlight. Saaho, touted to be an 'action entertainer', has been shot against a grand budget and is likely to connect with a pan-India audience. The magnum opus has Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Belawadi and Chunky Pandey too are a part of the cast.

    Saaho Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Prabhas Starrer

    Here is the Saaho Twitter review.

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue