    Saaho Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Prabhas Starrer

    Prabhas, one of the hottest and most popular stars Tollywood, is back with his latest movie Saaho, which arrived in theatres today (August 30, 2019). The film, helmed by young director Sujeeth, is Darling's first release after Baahubali 2 and this is its biggest highlight. Saaho, touted to be an 'action entertainer', has been shot against a grand budget and is likely to connect with a pan-India audience. The magnum opus has Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Belawadi and Chunky Pandey too are a part of the cast.

    Here is the Saaho Twitter review.

    Rahul @vijayoffi

    Rahul @vijayoffi

    #Saaho movie done

    Highlights: Prabhas intro,bike chasing scene,interval block,Arun Vijay scene,grand visuals,songs,super screen play,last 45 mins

    This is a whole new level Indian movie....superb i didn't expect this much

    ISPN @im_spn

    ISPN @im_spn

    #Saaho Prabhas yet again in terrific form. Kudos to him for his superb make over from the Baahubali mode. His screen presence, be it in action scenes and in songs are really good. Will definitely attract more darlings with his charm.

    shhhh @jilljuckjung

    shhhh @jilljuckjung

    #Saaho one word review

    Sujith >>>>>>> maniratnam hope mani joins as Sujith assistant in learning how to make entertaining films

    SRK_Tech @lamsrksrk

    SRK_Tech @lamsrksrk

    #Saaho Too many twists and turns. You dont realise who is in whose team. But top class action. Full on massy film. Prabhas show all the way. No stopping this becoming BLOCKBUSTER. 4 stars ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 🌟

    Rahul Varma @urscoolrahul

    Rahul Varma @urscoolrahul

    As a hardcore prabhas fan from Chatrapathi I would say #saaho is a below par movie. Except for the pre-interval and pre-climax the movie tests your patience with unnecessary scenes and songs. Utterly Disappointed!! #saaho #Saahoreview

