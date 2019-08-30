Saaho Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Prabhas Starrer

Rahul @vijayoffi

#Saaho movie done

Highlights: Prabhas intro,bike chasing scene,interval block,Arun Vijay scene,grand visuals,songs,super screen play,last 45 mins

This is a whole new level Indian movie....superb i didn't expect this much

ISPN @im_spn

#Saaho Prabhas yet again in terrific form. Kudos to him for his superb make over from the Baahubali mode. His screen presence, be it in action scenes and in songs are really good. Will definitely attract more darlings with his charm.

shhhh @jilljuckjung

#Saaho one word review

Sujith >>>>>>> maniratnam hope mani joins as Sujith assistant in learning how to make entertaining films

SRK_Tech @lamsrksrk

#Saaho Too many twists and turns. You dont realise who is in whose team. But top class action. Full on massy film. Prabhas show all the way. No stopping this becoming BLOCKBUSTER. 4 stars ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 🌟

Rahul Varma @urscoolrahul

As a hardcore prabhas fan from Chatrapathi I would say #saaho is a below par movie. Except for the pre-interval and pre-climax the movie tests your patience with unnecessary scenes and songs. Utterly Disappointed!! #saaho #Saahoreview