Saaho Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Prabhas Starrer

Prabhas, one of the hottest and most popular stars Tollywood, is back with his latest movie Saaho, which arrived in theatres today (August 30, 2019). The film, helmed by young director Sujeeth, is Darling's first release after Baahubali 2 and this is its biggest highlight. Saaho, touted to be an 'action entertainer', has been shot against a grand budget and is likely to connect with a pan-India audience. The magnum opus has Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Belawadi and Chunky Pandey too are a part of the cast.

Here is the Saaho Twitter review.