    Saaho Update At 4 PM Today: Is The Teaser Of Prabhas's Movie On The Way?

    By
    |

    In 2017, Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a sensational hit. The film, featuring 'Darling' in a double role, turned out to be a spectacle of epic proportions which helped Tollywood grab plenty of attention at an international level. With Baahubali 2 in the past, he is currently working on Saaho. The film, being directed by Sujeeth, features Prabhas in a stylish new avatar and is one of the biggest releases of the year.

    Now, here is some exciting news about Saaho. According to reports, the team will be sharing an important update on social media today (June 10, 2019) at 4 PM. The buzz is that it might be related to the teaser release date.

    Saaho

    Touted to be an action-thriller, Saaho marks Prabhas's return to the big screen after a gap of nearly two years and this makes it a crucial release for the action hero. The film features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast.

    Saaho is slated to hit screens on August 15, 2019.

    So, are you excited about seeing Prabhas on the big screen once again? Comments, please!

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 12:39 [IST]
