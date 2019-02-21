Saaho Update: The Prabhas Starrer's New Poster To Release On This Date?

Saaho ranks at the top in the list of the much-awaited movies of the year and the Prabhas starrer has definitely kept the audiences excitement in tact. It is indeed a big movie and being Prabhas's next film after Baahubali series of movies, the expectations are indeed sky high.

Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with Saaho teaser that was followed by Shades Of Saaho, which was released on the special day of Prabhas's birthday. Now, certain reports have come up regarding the release of the next poster of the movie.

If reports doing the rounds on social media are to be believed, the new poster of Saaho will be unveiled on March 3, 2019, which is a Sunday. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same yet.

Well, the audiences are indeed waiting for special gifts from the team and even the release of a new poster of the movie is sure to get a grand reception as such is the hype and buzz surrounding this Prabhas starrer.

Saaho is a stylish action thriller and the film is being directed by Sujeeth. The film is expected to release in various languages and the Prabhas starrer also features actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Lal and a host of other actors in important roles.