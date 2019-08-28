Saaho US Premieres: The Prabhas Starrer May Not Perform To Expectations?

Saaho US Premieres

Telugu, Tamil and Hindi versions of Saaho will have US premieres. The reports suggest that the Tamil and Hindi premieres have less buzz and it seems like non-Telugu audiences are not interested in the US premieres.

The High Ticket Price

Reportedly, the ticket prices for the premiere shows have been exorbitantly priced. It is being said that a ticket for Saaho costs around $25-$30, which has left the Tamil and Hindi audiences thinking twice to go for it or not.

Will It Affect Collections?

Saaho is expected to create an all-new record from its US premieres. Huge stakes are surrounding the Prabhas starrer. While the Telugu version is expected to take the numbers to new heights, the current trend over the other language versions might worry the makers, hence it might restrict the total premiere collections. It is being said that the film is expected to collect above $1.2M from its US premieres.

Good Word Of Mouth

However, Saaho is sure to reach new heights at the box office if the film receives good word of mouth and the ticket prices will also come down after Friday. We could witness the film even breaking the record of Baahubali 2 at the US with Tamil and Hindi audiences also pouring to theatres in large numbers. Let us wait and see what would happen.