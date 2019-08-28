Saaho US Premieres: The Prabhas Starrer May Not Perform To Expectations?
Saaho, Prabhas's big-budget movie, is just a couple of days away from its release across the globe. As everyone knows, the film will release in multiple languages in overseas centres as well. The movie is all set to make a grand opening in the US with the Tamil and Hindi versions of Saaho also buckling up for a grand release. However, the initial trends show that Saaho's collections may not live up to the expectations as far as US premieres are considered. It is being said that the high ticket prices are the reason for the less response. Read to know details regarding this.
Saaho US Premieres
Telugu, Tamil and Hindi versions of Saaho will have US premieres. The reports suggest that the Tamil and Hindi premieres have less buzz and it seems like non-Telugu audiences are not interested in the US premieres.
The High Ticket Price
Reportedly, the ticket prices for the premiere shows have been exorbitantly priced. It is being said that a ticket for Saaho costs around $25-$30, which has left the Tamil and Hindi audiences thinking twice to go for it or not.
Will It Affect Collections?
Saaho is expected to create an all-new record from its US premieres. Huge stakes are surrounding the Prabhas starrer. While the Telugu version is expected to take the numbers to new heights, the current trend over the other language versions might worry the makers, hence it might restrict the total premiere collections. It is being said that the film is expected to collect above $1.2M from its US premieres.
Good Word Of Mouth
However, Saaho is sure to reach new heights at the box office if the film receives good word of mouth and the ticket prices will also come down after Friday. We could witness the film even breaking the record of Baahubali 2 at the US with Tamil and Hindi audiences also pouring to theatres in large numbers. Let us wait and see what would happen.
(Source: Gulte)