Saaho USA Premieres Box Office Collections: Prabhas Fails To Beat Pawan Kalyan's Big Record!

At The Top

Baahubali 2 is the film that continues to remain at the top as far as collections for USA premieres are considered. The movie minted around $4.6M from the USA premieres and is far ahead of the others.

Fails To Beat Pawan Kalyan's Record

Agnyaathavaasi holds the non-Baahubali record for USA premieres box office collections. The Pawan Kalyan starrer, which released in 2018, had collected around $1.51M. Saaho is almost sure to not break that big record.

Biggest Opener Of 2019

Meanwhile, by collecting $.82M, Prabhas's Saaho has turned out to be the top opener at the USA box office of the year so far. It has gone past the collections of Maharshi, which had collected around $.51M during its USA premieres.

In The Top 5

Interestingly, Baahubali The Beginning, had collected around $1.39M from its USA premieres. Khaidi No. 150, which collected around $1.29M is at the fourth spot in the list of top movies with maximum collections during USA premieres. Spyder, which collected $1M, is at the fifth spot and Saaho is expected to take over that place once the official figures are revealed.