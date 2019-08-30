Saaho USA Premieres Box Office Collections: Prabhas Fails To Beat Pawan Kalyan's Big Record!
Saaho has stormed into theatres and the Prabhas starrer is one such film that has a huge capability to do big business at the overseas box office as well. Reportedly, Saaho has made a huge release in the USA and the movie was expected to set a new record in terms of the box office collections from the USA premieres. However, the latest reports, reveal that Saaho has managed to collect just $.082M from the USA premieres that the film held. The movie is expected to go past the $1M mark when the final collections are revealed. Read Saaho USA premieres box office collections report to know further details regarding this.
At The Top
Baahubali 2 is the film that continues to remain at the top as far as collections for USA premieres are considered. The movie minted around $4.6M from the USA premieres and is far ahead of the others.
Fails To Beat Pawan Kalyan's Record
Agnyaathavaasi holds the non-Baahubali record for USA premieres box office collections. The Pawan Kalyan starrer, which released in 2018, had collected around $1.51M. Saaho is almost sure to not break that big record.
Biggest Opener Of 2019
Meanwhile, by collecting $.82M, Prabhas's Saaho has turned out to be the top opener at the USA box office of the year so far. It has gone past the collections of Maharshi, which had collected around $.51M during its USA premieres.
In The Top 5
Interestingly, Baahubali The Beginning, had collected around $1.39M from its USA premieres. Khaidi No. 150, which collected around $1.29M is at the fourth spot in the list of top movies with maximum collections during USA premieres. Spyder, which collected $1M, is at the fifth spot and Saaho is expected to take over that place once the official figures are revealed.