    Will Saaho Help Prabhas Fans Get Even With This Top Actress For Her Past BLUNDER?

    By Staff
    |

    Prabhas, Tollywood's resident 'Darling', is currently gearing up for the release of Saaho, one of the most eagerly-awaited movies of the year. The film's teaser, released yesterday (June 13, 2019), has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons and this indicates that fans are dying to watch 'the hunk' on the big screen once again. Despite being a biggie, Saaho will not be getting a solo release as it is releasing on August 15, 2019 alongside the Bollywood movie Mission Mangal that marks Nithya Menen's Bollywood debut.

    Prabhas

    Interestingly, Nithya and Prabhas have a bit of a past. A few years ago, the Awe actress found herself in trouble with the 'Rebel Army' when she apparently suggested that she was completely unaware about Prabhas's stardom. Later, the Malayali beauty clarified that she had no intention of insulting the heartthrob and added that she got confused as she was quite new to the industry back then.

    While the issue is in the past, some Prabhas fans still have not forgiven Nithya for the blunder. As such, if Saaho crushes Mission Mangal at the box office, they might view it as 'sweet revenge'.

    So, do you think Mission Mangal will be able to survive the Saaho wave? Tell us in the space below.

    When Prabhas Fans Were EXTREMELY UPSET With The Comments Made By This Actress!

    prabhas nithya menen
    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
