    Saaho Week 1 AP And TS Box Office Collections: Impressive But Not Good Enough

    Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, released in theatres on August 30, 2019, and set the AP/TS box office on fire. The film collected around Rs 35 crore on Day 1 itself and proved that Prabhas's star power knows no bounds. Saaho stayed strong over the extended weekend, much to the delight of 'die-hard fans'. However, it slowed down on Tuesday (September 4, 2019) and this ruffled a few feathers. Now, Saaho Week 1 AP/TS box office collections report is out. The action-thriller has ended its opening week with a share of around Rs 75 crore.

    Good But Not Good Enough!

    While Saaho managed to put up a solid figure in Week 1, the collections are not good enough as the film's AP/TS rights were valued at Rs 124 crore.

    The Finer Deets

    Saaho fared exceptionally well in Nizam, collecting a Week 1 share of around Rs 27 crore. It, however, failed to make an impact in Ceeded where its first-week share is around Rs 10 crore. The film's performance is pretty ordinary in most of the other areas.

    Nothing Surprising

    The general feeling is that Saaho is more of a Hindi film rather than a Telugu one. Most of the songs have a distinct Punjabi touch, which seems to have strengthened this perception. In fact, most Tollywood fans feel it is a Hindi movie 'dubbed' into Telugu. As such, nothing is surprising about Saaho crashing at the AP/TS box office after a fantastic opening weekend.

    The Road Ahead..

    Saaho needs to pick up big time over the second weekend in order to have any hope of reaching break-even or minimising the losses. However, as the WOM is quite unhealthy, it is unlikely to show much growth on Saturday (September 7, 2019) and Sunday (September 8, 2019). Either way, the next few days will decide Saaho's box office fate.

