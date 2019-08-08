English
    Prabhas Fans To Be Heartbroken Over Latest Update Of Saaho Release?

    Prabhas fans are waiting with bated breath for Saaho, the big-budget movie, which is the Darling star's next big release after Baahubali. They have pinned up high hopes on this film, which has been scheduled to reach theatres in this month.

    While the team has confirmed the release date as August 30, 2019, a new update doing the rounds might leave Prabhas fans heartbroken. Certain reports have in it that Prabhas's Saaho may not get US premiers, a day before its release.

    Saaho is one of the prestigious projects of Telugu cinema and the film is expected to make a record release all over the globe. The latest rumours regarding the US premieres have left everyone a bit shocked. The US premieres, a day before a film's original release, happen with every big Telugu movie and it needs to be seen whether Saaho will be an exception.

    At the same time, the rumour has in it that the distribution banner might change the plan soon. The hype surrounding Saaho is exceptional and it is one such Telugu movie, which has the great potential to cross the $1M mark at the US box office from premieres alone. No Telugu movie has ever achieved this big record in the past. Moreover, the film will be releasing in multiple languages, which again would boost its prospects at the box office.

    However, no official update regarding the US premieres have come up yet. Nevertheless, Saaho is expected to make a release in a record number of screens in overseas centres.

    Meanwhile, Prabhas fans have a major reason to cheer about. The makers of the film have announced the release date of the official trailer. Saaho's trailer will be coming out on August 10, 2019 and it is expected to take the online circuits by storm.

