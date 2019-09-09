Saaho Box Office Collections (10 Days): Crosses Another Milestone Despite Slowing Down Heavily!

Day 10 In AP/TS Regions

According to reports on Twitter, Saaho enjoyed a decent day at AP/TS regions on day 10. The box office collections showed an increase when compared to previous days. The movie is expected to have made a share of Rs 2 crore on its 10th day in AP/TS regions.

Hindi Version’s Good Run

Hindi version of Saaho has been the best performer among the lot and the movie continues to rake in good numbers. Going by the reports, Saaho enjoyed yet another good Sunday with the film collecting above Rs 5 crore. The film has already gone past the 110-crore mark at the box office.

Other Versions

Saaho's performance has been pretty disappointing in other regions. The film has faced a major dip in collections, especially in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The performance of the film in the overseas regions was also not good over the past weekend.

Worldwide Collections

According to reports, Saaho is expected to have a collected a worldwide share of above Rs 5 crore on its 10th day at the worldwide box office. The movie is also expected to have gone past the 200-crore share mark. Reports suggest that the movie has already collected a gross of above Rs 370-crore at the worldwide box office.