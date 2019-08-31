Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Prabhas Movie Off To A Gigantic Start!

AP/TS regions

Saaho has been released in above 1,400 screens and it has got a fiery start at the AP/TS box office. According to early reports, Saaho is off to a spectacular start in AP/TS. Going by the reports, the film has collected a share of Rs 35.7 crore on its day 1 at the AP/TS box office.

Karnataka

Saaho has made a huge release in Karnataka as well. Especially in Bangalore, the Prabhas starrer enjoyed a record number of houseful shows. The movie is expected to have collected around Rs 8 crore on its first day from Karnataka box office.

Malayalam And Tamil Dubbed Versions

In Kerala, Saaho has been released in above 175 screens. At the same time, the Malayalam dubbed version has received a, comparatively, lesser opening. According to reports, the film collected around Rs 1.2 crore gross on day 1 at the Kerala box office.

At the same time, Saaho has opened to good collections in Tamil Nadu. Reports doing the rounds on Twitter suggest that the movie fetched around Rs 4 crore on its opening day.

Hindi Collections

Even the Hindi version of Saaho has opened to mixed responses in theatres. Going by the initial trend, the Prabhas starrer is expected to have made a share of between Rs 18-20 crore on its first day.

Overseas Collections

Saaho has surprisingly made an average start at the overseas box office. At the USA, where Telugu movies enjoy a huge market, Saaho managed to collect around $.92M from the premieres, which are pretty average numbers considering the magnitude of the film. In total, the movie is said to have collected around $1.5M on day 1.