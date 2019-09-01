English
    Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): Prabhas Starrer Is Cruising Ahead!

    Saaho, the Prabhas starrer may have opened to not-so-favourable reviews from the critics but there is no stopping this film's performance at the box office. After making a record-breaking opening at the worldwide box office, Saaho enjoyed yet another strong day at the box office. If the reports that have been doing the rounds are anything to go by, Saaho has gone past the Rs 150-crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. According to the reports, Saaho is expected to have collected around Rs 190 crore gross from the first 2 days of run at the box office. Read Saaho worldwide box office collections (Day 2) report to know further details regarding this.

    Day 2 At The AP/TS Box Office

    Saaho enjoyed a good Saturday at the box office even though the collections were lesser than that of the first day. Reports suggest that the film maintained steady collections in most of the city centres and the Saaho is expected to have made a share of in between Rs 16-20 crore on day 2.

    At Karnataka Box Office

    Saaho continues to perform well at the Karnataka box office. The film witnessed good pre-booking for the second day as well. Considering the current trends, the film is expected to have fetched a share of around Rs 2.5 crore on its second day at the Karnataka box office. Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions have released here.

    Hindi Version

    It seems like Saaho's Hindi version has found takers with the film reportedly registering a good number of house full shows on the second day as well. The movie is expected to have collected above Rs 20 crore share on day 2 as well.

    In Tamil Nadu And Kerala

    Saaho has faced a backlash at the Kerala box office and the negative reviews have seemingly affected the film's performance out there. In Tamil Nadu also the film has not performed up to expectations. The film collected around Rs 1.35 crore from the first 2 days of run in Tamil Nadu box office.

    Day 2 At The USA Box Office

    Saaho is expected to have collected above $1.3M on Saturday at the USA box office. The movie is expected to have gone past the $2M mark on Saturday.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
