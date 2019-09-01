Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): Prabhas Starrer Is Cruising Ahead!

Day 2 At The AP/TS Box Office

Saaho enjoyed a good Saturday at the box office even though the collections were lesser than that of the first day. Reports suggest that the film maintained steady collections in most of the city centres and the Saaho is expected to have made a share of in between Rs 16-20 crore on day 2.

At Karnataka Box Office

Saaho continues to perform well at the Karnataka box office. The film witnessed good pre-booking for the second day as well. Considering the current trends, the film is expected to have fetched a share of around Rs 2.5 crore on its second day at the Karnataka box office. Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions have released here.

Hindi Version

It seems like Saaho's Hindi version has found takers with the film reportedly registering a good number of house full shows on the second day as well. The movie is expected to have collected above Rs 20 crore share on day 2 as well.

In Tamil Nadu And Kerala

Saaho has faced a backlash at the Kerala box office and the negative reviews have seemingly affected the film's performance out there. In Tamil Nadu also the film has not performed up to expectations. The film collected around Rs 1.35 crore from the first 2 days of run in Tamil Nadu box office.

Day 2 At The USA Box Office

Saaho is expected to have collected above $1.3M on Saturday at the USA box office. The movie is expected to have gone past the $2M mark on Saturday.