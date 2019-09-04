Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 5): Witnesses A Major Drop After The Huge Weekend!
Saaho had got a fiery star at the box office with the film going past the Rs 300-crore mark at the worldwide box office. However, the film had to face a huge test on Tuesday, since the first weekday after a string of holiday was expected to decide the future run of the film. Meanwhile, the reports that have been doing the rounds reveal that Saaho has witnessed a major drop in the box office collections on Tuesday. Reportedly, the booking for most of the shows on Tuesday was much lesser than the previous days. It is being said that the collected a share of Rs 10 crore at the worldwide box office on day 5. Read Saaho worldwide box office collections (Day 5) report to know more about this.
Day 5 In AP/TS Regions
If reports that have been doing the rounds are anything to go by, Saaho is expected to have collected around Rs 5 crore share on its day 5 from AP/TS regions. It is lesser than the numbers that it had fetched in the previous days.
Hindi Version’s Performance
The Hindi version of Saaho has been performing exceedingly well in the release centres. However, some of the reports reveal that the Hindi dubbed version performed decently on the first non-holiday and the film is expected to have collected around Rs 7 crore net on Tuesday.
In Other Regions
However, Saaho has been performing below the expectations in the rest of the centres. The Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions of the film had a dull Tuesday at the box office. Chennai and Bengaluru have been the better-performing regions while other centres are considered.
Overseas Centres
Most recently, Saaho went past the $2M mark at the USA box office, where it has not met the expectations. Some of the reports claim that the film might have fetched a share of Rs 1.5 crore including all the overseas centres. It needs to be seen how the film will perform in the upcoming days.
However, the film has already set some huge records and is expected to have gone past the 340-crore mark at the worldwide box office from the first five days of run in theatres.