Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 5): Witnesses A Major Drop After The Huge Weekend!

Day 5 In AP/TS Regions

If reports that have been doing the rounds are anything to go by, Saaho is expected to have collected around Rs 5 crore share on its day 5 from AP/TS regions. It is lesser than the numbers that it had fetched in the previous days.

Hindi Version’s Performance

The Hindi version of Saaho has been performing exceedingly well in the release centres. However, some of the reports reveal that the Hindi dubbed version performed decently on the first non-holiday and the film is expected to have collected around Rs 7 crore net on Tuesday.

In Other Regions

However, Saaho has been performing below the expectations in the rest of the centres. The Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions of the film had a dull Tuesday at the box office. Chennai and Bengaluru have been the better-performing regions while other centres are considered.

Overseas Centres

Most recently, Saaho went past the $2M mark at the USA box office, where it has not met the expectations. Some of the reports claim that the film might have fetched a share of Rs 1.5 crore including all the overseas centres. It needs to be seen how the film will perform in the upcoming days.