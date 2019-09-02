English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (First Weekend): Prabhas Starrer Joins The 250-crore Club!

    By
    |

    Saaho has turned out to be a money-spinner at the box office with the film doing a scintillating business in theatres on its very first weekend. It had had a dream opening at the box office with the movie seldom getting affected by the mixed reviews that Saaho received on the first day. Now, if the latest reports that have been doing the rounds are anything to go by, Saaho has comfortable crossed the Rs 250-crore mark at the worldwide box office, which is a sensational figure. At the same time, Saaho has expected to have grossed above Rs 260-crore in total in the first weekend. Read Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (First Weekend) report to know more about this.

    Day 3 At AP/TS

    Day 3 At AP/TS

    Saaho enjoyed yet another good day at the AP/TS box office even though the collections are expected to be lesser than that of Day 1 and Day 2. If the reports are anything to go by, the film is expected to have collected around a share of Rs 12 crore on Sunday from the

    First Weekend At Chennai Box Office

    First Weekend At Chennai Box Office

    At the Chennai box office, the Telugu version of the film has also fared better. According to a few reports, Saaho has done a business of around Rs 1.81 crore from the first 3 days of run at Chennai box office.

    Karnataka Regions

    Karnataka Regions

    Saaho enjoyed a decent outing at the Karnataka box office on day 3. Some of the estimates doing the rounds on Twitter reveal that the film has collected a share of around Rs 2 crore on day 3.

    USA Box Office

    USA Box Office

    It needs to be said that more was expected from the film at the USA box office. According to the trends doing the rounds on Twitter, the film has grossed above $1.9M in its first weekend from USA box office.

    Stellar Response For Hindi Version

    Stellar Response For Hindi Version

    Like the Telugu version, teh Hindi version of Saaho too is performing extremely well. Reports suggest that there has been an increase in the collections on each of the first three days on its first weekend. The film has already gone past the 50-crore net mark out there and reports suggest that Saaho's Hindi version collected above Rs 25-crore net on its third day.

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue