Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (First Weekend): Prabhas Starrer Joins The 250-crore Club!

Day 3 At AP/TS

Saaho enjoyed yet another good day at the AP/TS box office even though the collections are expected to be lesser than that of Day 1 and Day 2. If the reports are anything to go by, the film is expected to have collected around a share of Rs 12 crore on Sunday from the AP/TS box office.

First Weekend At Chennai Box Office

At the Chennai box office, the Telugu version of the film has also fared better. According to a few reports, Saaho has done a business of around Rs 1.81 crore from the first three days of run at the Chennai box office.

Karnataka Regions

Saaho enjoyed a decent outing at the Karnataka box office on Day 3. Some of the estimates doing the rounds on Twitter reveal that the film has collected a share of around Rs 2 crore on Day 3.

USA Box Office

It needs to be said that more was expected from the film at the USA box office. According to the trends doing the rounds on Twitter, the film has grossed above $1.9M in its first weekend from the USA box office.

Stellar Response For Hindi Version

Like the Telugu version, the Hindi version of Saaho too is performing exceptionally well. Reports suggest there has been an increase in collections on each of the first three days on its first weekend. The film has already gone past the 50-crore net mark there, and reports suggest that Saaho's Hindi version collected above Rs 25-crore net on its third day.