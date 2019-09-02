Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (First Weekend): Prabhas Starrer Joins The 250-crore Club!
Saaho has turned out to be a money-spinner at the box office with the film doing a scintillating business in theatres on its very first weekend. It had had a dream opening at the box office with the movie seldom getting affected by the mixed reviews that Saaho received on the first day. Now, if the latest reports that have been doing the rounds are anything to go by, Saaho has comfortable crossed the Rs 250-crore mark at the worldwide box office, which is a sensational figure. At the same time, Saaho has expected to have grossed above Rs 260-crore in total in the first weekend. Read Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (First Weekend) report to know more about this.
Day 3 At AP/TS
Saaho enjoyed yet another good day at the AP/TS box office even though the collections are expected to be lesser than that of Day 1 and Day 2. If the reports are anything to go by, the film is expected to have collected around a share of Rs 12 crore on Sunday from the
First Weekend At Chennai Box Office
At the Chennai box office, the Telugu version of the film has also fared better. According to a few reports, Saaho has done a business of around Rs 1.81 crore from the first 3 days of run at Chennai box office.
Karnataka Regions
Saaho enjoyed a decent outing at the Karnataka box office on day 3. Some of the estimates doing the rounds on Twitter reveal that the film has collected a share of around Rs 2 crore on day 3.
USA Box Office
It needs to be said that more was expected from the film at the USA box office. According to the trends doing the rounds on Twitter, the film has grossed above $1.9M in its first weekend from USA box office.
Stellar Response For Hindi Version
Like the Telugu version, teh Hindi version of Saaho too is performing extremely well. Reports suggest that there has been an increase in the collections on each of the first three days on its first weekend. The film has already gone past the 50-crore net mark out there and reports suggest that Saaho's Hindi version collected above Rs 25-crore net on its third day.