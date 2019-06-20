English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho Worldwide Pre-release Business: Prabhas Crushes All Competition In Style

    By
    |

    In 2017, Tollywood star Prabhas became the heartthrob of the nation when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The movie, featuring 'Darling' in a double role, redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema and became a global sensation. With the Baahubali era in the past, Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of Saaho, one of the biggest movies of the year.

    Saaho's teaser was released a few days ago and it became the talk of the town in no time courtesy its stylish stunts and impressive presentation. Now, here is some more terrific news for Prabhas fans. According to reports, the film has done solid pre-release business and created a non-baahubali.

    Saaho

    Saaho's worldwide theatrical rights have been acquired for nearly Rs 271 crore, which has created a great deal of buzz in the industry.

    Saaho is touted to be an action-thriller and has been directed by Sujeeth. It features Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast.

    A while ago, Prabhas had revealed that Shraddha hjas a key role in Saaho and not a brief appearance.

    "I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character," he had told PTI.

    Saaho, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

    So, are you looking forward to Saaho? Tell us in the space below.

    Saaho Teaser Out! Prabhas Mania Runs Wild Like Never Before

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue