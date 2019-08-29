Saaho Worldwide Theatre Count: Falls Short Of Beating Baahubali 2!

Saaho is gearing up for a huge release across the globe and what is more important is that the film is set to become one of the biggest ever releases in the history of Indian cinema. According to reports doing the rounds on social media, the Prabhas starrer will release in 7,970 theatres across the globe. These are huge numbers but at the same time, it has failed to beat the record of Baahubali 2.

The SS Rajamouli movie, which hit theatres in 2017, had released in over 9,000 screens across the globe and Saaho has fallen short of grabbing that coveted record. As far as the number of theatres in India is considered, Saaho will release in close to 7,000 screens. It has come close to Baahubali 2's record number of screens.

However, it seems like Saaho has lesser number of theatres in overseas regions when compared to that of Baahubali 2 and this might be the reason why Saaho failed to overtake the humongous record of Baahubali 2 at the worldwide level.

Reportedly, Saaho will release in above 1,400 screens in AP/TS regions alone and thus turning out to be one among the biggest Telugu movie releases of recent times. Saaho will release in above 4,300 theatres in the northern part of India. As everyone knows, the Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions of the film are also making a simultaneous release and the film has grabbed a good number of theatres in those regions as well.

#Prabhas #Saaho Total Theaters Count WW



Nizam - 450+

Ceeded - 370+

Andhra- 580+

APTG - 1400+

Ka- 370+

Tamilnadu - 550+

Kerala - 200

Hindi & ROI- 4350+

Total India - 6870+

OS - 1100+

WW - 7970~



One of Biggest Releases in Indian Cinema #SaahoInCinemas, #SaahoOnAugust30 — T2BLive.COM® (@t2blive) August 29, 2019

Meanwhile, reports have also come in that Saaho will have a record number of shows in Nizam regions. According to reports, the Prabhas starrer has grabbed over 450 theatres in Nizam regions and the film will have above 700 shows, which are gigantic numbers. Earlier, Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu starrer that released in May 2019, had created a huge record in the number of shows and now Saaho has beaten that.