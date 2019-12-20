Sai Dharam Tej To Join Hands With Ravi Teja For A Multi-starrer Movie!

Sai Dharam Tej's latest movie Prati Roju Pandage has arrived in theatres and a big new regarding one of his upcoming projects have garnered the attention of fans. According to reports, Sai Dharam Tej will join hands with Ravi Teja for an upcoming multi-starrer movie. Interestingly, it was the young actor himself who broke the news regarding this upcoming venture.

During one of the promotions programmes in connection with Prati Roju Pandange, Sai Dharam Tej opened up about his upcoming projects. While mentioning that several projects are on various stages of discussion, he opened up about the movie with Ravi Teja.

Reportedly, he also mentioned that the script work of the film is currently on. Well, let us wait for an official announcement regarding the big project. It would be definitely interesting to see these two stars sharing the screen space. We can expect a complete entertainer from the combo.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna starrer Prati Roju Pandage, which hit theatres today has opened to good reports from the audiences. He will be next seen in Solo Brathuke So Better and the shoot of the film is currently progressing. The movie is being directed by newcomer Subbu. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to hit theatres during the upcoming summer season.

On the other hand, Ravi Teja is prepping up for the release of his next movie titled as Disco Dancer. Most recently, the team had unveiled the teaser of the movie, which had garnered widespread acceptance. According to reports that have come up, the film will be taking over the big screens on January 24, 2020.

Apart from Disco Dancer, Ravi Teja has reportedly signed another movie, which has been titled as Krack. According to reports that have come up, the shoot of the film has already commenced.