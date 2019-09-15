Sai Pallavi's Childhood Photo That Left A Cute Little Smile On The Faces Of Her Fans!

Sai Pallavi has a pretty strong fan base, which she has earned through her sincere portrayal of some characters all across South Indian cinema. The count of her Instagram followers is around 1.6M and this sums up her popularity yet again. Most recently, Sai Pallavi had sprung a surprise for all of her fans when she had posted a picture from the past. The childhood photo of the popular actress did leave everyone surprised and impressed at the same time.

In the picture, you could see a young Sai Pallavi along with her mother and the photo was seemingly taken during the family's visit to a beach. "I Love You Ma", she wrote along with this picture. It seems like the actress had sent out this picture on the special occasion of her mother's birthday.

"I love you ma ♥️"

Her fans were indeed happy to see a flashback picture of young little Sai Pallavi. Her followers took to the comment box to write a few words about the picture that she had sent out. The lovely photo also went on to receive a pretty good number of likes.

As far as films are considered, Sai Pallavi has some solid movies in the line-up. Her next film in Telugu will be Virata Parvam in which she will be teaming up with actor Rana Daggubati. The movie directed by Venu Udugula is expected to be a period movie and reports say that Sai Pallavi essays a powerful role in the movie. Along with Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi has also signed another major project, which will be directed by Sekhar Kammula. In this upcoming movie, Sai Pallavi will be paired opposite actor Naga Chaitanya. Reportedly, the shoot of this upcoming film is expected to commence soon.