Sai Pallavi Fans Get A Special Surprise This Diwali!

Sai Pallavi is one popular name in Tollywood and she has established a strong fan base for her own with her impeccable performances. While Telugu movie buffs are yet to witness a straight Tollywood flick of hers in 2019, Sai Pallavi fans were in for a special surprise during the Diwali season as a new teaser from her next release in Telugu came their way.

Interestingly, Sai Pallavi's next release in Telugu will again be a dubbed venture. The dubbed version of the Malayalam movie Athiran is on the way and it has been titled 'Anukoni Athidhi'. A teaser of this film released on online circuits on October 26, 2019. The teaser assures that Anukoni Athidhi will be a promising movie with Sai Pallavi in yet another performance-oriented role.

The film features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and reportedly, the movie is set in a different period. According to reports, Anukoni Athidhi will hit theatres on November 15, 2019. Popular actors like Atul Kulkarni and Prakash Raj are also a part of the star cast. The Malayalam version, which released in April 2019, was a success at the box office and performances of both Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi had left critics and audiences impressed. Anukondi Athidhi has been directed by newcomer Vivek.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is busy with the works of her next film with director Sekhar Kammula. The movie features Naga Chaitanya as the hero. Rumour has it that this film will also have a period setting. Apart from this yet-to-be-titled flick, Sai Pallavi also has Virata Parvam, which is being directed by Venu Udugula. The movie features Rana Daggubati as the lead hero. Earlier, a still of Sai Pallavi, from the location of Virata Parvam had gained widespread attention. Rumour has it that the actress will be seen playing a powerful character in this upcoming movie.