Sai Pallavi Fans Have A Reason To Rejoice; The Exciting News Is Out!

Sai Pallavi's past couple of movies may not have managed to derive the desired success at the box office. Nevertheless, the young and talented actress has some really promising projects in kitty, which are in the various stages of production.

Now, some of the reports that have surfaced reveal that Sai Pallavi's first film of 2019 would be walking in to the theatres during the summer season itself. In fact, her next film is in Malayalam and the movie starring Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles is expected to release in April 2019.

At the same time, there is an exciting news for Sai Pallavi fans out here. According to the report, Athiran will have a Telugu dubbed version as well and recently, the makers of the film had unveiled the Telugu poster of the film.

According to the poster sent out by the makers, the Telugu dubbed version of Athiran will also be releasing in April 2019 itself. Well, that is really a very pleasant news for all Sai Pallavi fans.

Athiran has been directed by debut film-maker Vivek and the movie also features other prominent actors of Malayalam. Apart from Athiran, Sai Pallavi will also be seen in the Suriya starrer NGK, which will also be simultaneously released in Telugu.