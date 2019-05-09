Sai Pallavi Fans Shouldn't Miss Out Any Chance To Watch This Upcoming Movie!

Sai Pallavi's Next Movie

While her next big release in Telugu is expected to be the dubbed version of NGK, the Suriya starrer, there is one more film worth waiting for. Yes, we are talking about the Telugu dubbed version of the Malayalam movie Athiran.

Athiran

In Athiran, Sai Pallavi essays a character named Nithya and she has been paired opposite Fahadh Faasil. The film that has already released in Malayalam, has won rave reviews from all quarters and has emerged as a hit.

Sai Pallavi's Role

Sai Pallavi's performance has been winning praises from the audiences and the critics. It is definitely one of the best performances of the actress so far and she has portrayed the role of an autistic with perfection. It is not an easy role to play and the reviews say that she has carried off the role extremely well.

Most Flexible Actress

As you all know, Sai Pallavi is one of the finest dancers that the film industry has ever seen. She has often amazed us with her breath-taking moves. In Athiran, she is sure to stun you all with the way in which she has tried her hands on martial arts. The Kalaripayattu scenes portarayed by her is said to be the major highlight of the film.