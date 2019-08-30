Sai Pallavi Impresses National Award Winning Actress Nandita Das!

Sai Pallavi is one among the most talented actresses of the present-day cinema and now, none other than a popular National Award-winning actress has reportedly spoken about her immense talent. Yes, we are talking about actress Nandita Das who was seemingly impressed by the acting performances of Sai Pallavi.

Reportedly, Nandita Das is making a comeback to the Telugu film industry with the upcoming movie Virata Parvam, which features Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Nandita Das went on to mention that it is indeed a delight to act with an actress like Sai Pallavi. She reportedly praised Sai Pallavi by stating that she is indeed an amazing talent.

Well, these words are from one of the finest actresses of Indian cinema, who is well known for the portrayal of complex and versatile roles. Apart from being an actress, Nandita Das has proved her prowess as a director as well. According to reports, Venu Udugala, the director of Virata Parvam, has canned some combination sequences featuring Sai Pallavi and Nandita Das. Rana Daggubati will be seen essaying the lead role in this movie. Nothing much has been revealed about the character that Nandita Das portrays in the film apart from the fact that she will be seen essaying a crucial role in Virata Parvam.

Virata Parvam will be Nandita Das's second venture in Telugu. Her previous Telugu movie was Kamli released in 2006, for which she had won an award. As far as Sai Pallavi is considered, Virata Parvam will be her next major release in Telugu after Padi Padi Leche Manasu that released in December 2018. The actress has also signed another movie in which she is paired opposite Naga Chaitanya. The film is being directed by Sekhar Kammula. The duo had earlier, worked on Fidaa.