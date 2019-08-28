Sai Pallavi Irks Top Tollywood Producers With Her Demands?

Sai Pallavi Turns Down Offers

According to reports, Sai Pallavi wants to do strong roles and is not ready to accept any movies which do not give her ample scope to showcase her abilities. She has apparently said 'no' to several producers for failing to offer her 'meaty' roles. In some cases, she has even tuned down offers after lengthy narrations much to the shock of all concerned.

Irrational Demands?

Sai Pallavi apparently wants writers to come up with strong roles for her, which many feel is an unfair demand as Tollywood is associated with 'hero-centric' themes. The consensus is that the MCA beauty should understand the way the industry functions before making any demands.

A Bad Move?

Sai Pallavi is still popular amongst most Tollywood producers as she has a good fan base out the Telugu states as well. However, as most of her recent films have unperformed at the ticket window, industry insiders feel that she might lose her market pretty soon. As such, being too choosy might not be a good move on her part.

To Conclude...

Last year, Sai Pallavi delivered three consecutive flops (Diya, Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Maari 2), which wrecked her career. This May, she returned with NGK that proved to be a turkey at the ticket window. She is currently working on a film with Naga Chaitanya, which could be a make or break affair for her. She also has Rana Daggubati's Virataparwam 1992 in her kitty. It remains to be seen whether these movies help her get her career back on track.