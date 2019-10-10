Sai Pallavi Leaves Her Fans Inspired By Taking Up An Important Challenge!

Sai Pallavi might be just a few films old in Tollywood but she commands a huge fan base that is spread across South India. Most recently, Sai Pallavi took to her social media pages to convey a very important message to her fans and followers. She was nominated by actor Varun Tej in the #GreenIndiaChallenge and the actress accepted it by a planting a sapling. Sai Pallavi also has sent out a photo of the same.

Fidaa actress wrote a few lines about the importance of taking such a step forward. She also nominated Samantha Akkineni and Rana Daggubati to take up the challenge in the next level. The tweet is read as "Thanx @IAmVarunTej for nominating me. The quality of air is deteriorating to a scary extent.We've been taking more than we give.We need to start now n one plant each,is a great place to begin. I nominate @Samanthaprabhu2 n @RanaDaggubati to carry this fwd." - (sic).

Thanx @IAmVarunTej for nominating me.

The quality of air is deteriorating to a scary extent.We’ve been taking more than we give.We need to start now n one plant each,is a great place to begin.

I nominate @Samanthaprabhu2 n @RanaDaggubati to carry this fwd. #GreenIndiachallenge pic.twitter.com/gB0Wqp60ST — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) October 10, 2019

Moreover, she also requested her fans and followers out there to plant a tree and make a difference. Take a look at the tweet here.

I request each and everyone of you to go out there, find a place, plant a tree and make a difference! #GreenIndiachallenge #HaraHaitohBharaHai — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) October 10, 2019

Well, it is indeed good to see stars like Sai Pallavi taking up such initiatives. Social media users are appreciating Sai Pallavi's work.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi was previously seen in the Tamil movie NGK, which was also released in Telugu. However, Telugu fans have a lot to cheer about as the next two movies of the actress will be in Telugu. She will be next seen in the film Virata Parvam, the Venu Uduga directorial, which features Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Meanwhile, she has also signed the next directorial venture of Sekhar Kammula, in which she will be paired opposite Naga Chaitanya.

