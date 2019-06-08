English
    Sai Pallavi Makes A Shocking Mistake Once Again? Deets Inside

    There's no denying that 2018 was a terrible year for the sensational Sai Pallavi. The Tamil beauty suffered a big shock when Kanam opened to a weak response and ended up being a dud. Thereafter, she returned to the big screen with Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Maari 2, which released on the same day (December 21, 2018). Sadly, the films did little for her career and failed to live up to expectations.

    At present, she is in the limelight due to her latest release NGK, which hit screens on Friday (May 31, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office. Unfortunately, the film slowed down after the first weekend and failed to impress fans.

    To make matters worse, most critics ripped apart Sai Pallavi for 'overacting' and spoiling NGK Moreover, they stated that Rakul Preet had done a better job than the Fidaa girl. As such, the Sri Raghava-directed movie did not really help her bounce back in style.

    Interestingly, a few days ago, Sai Pallavi had spoken about her career choices and said that she 'regrets' doing Kanam as she was not mature enough back then.

    "I now feel that my decision to do the lead role in director Vijay's Diya/Kanam was a wrong one. I did not possess the maturity I have now at that time. I felt that the movie revolves around me on reading the script, but, apparently, I was wrong," she had said.

    As NGK has failed to revive Sai Pallavi career, many movie buffs feel that doing the film might not have been a good decision on her part.

