    Sai Pallavi Marriage: Fidaa Beauty To Tie The Knot With This Noted Director? Deets Inside

    By
    |

    A couple of days ago, a few leading portals reported that young actress Sai Pallavi would soon be tying the knot with filmmaker AL Vijay and beginning a new chapter in life. As the Fidaa beauty is one of the most sought-after stars in Tollywood today, these rumours created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs with some of them wondering whether tying the knot at such a young age would be a good move on her part.

    A Clarification

    Now, sources close to AL Vijay have responded to these rumours and made it clear that they are totally baseless. The filmmaker, previously married to actress Amala Paul, was once linked with Sayyeshaa as well. Back then, he had said that the Vanamagan beauty is more like his sister.

    Sai Pallavi About Marriage

    Interestingly, some time ago, Sai Pallavi had said that she is not interested in getting married and would prefer spending her life with her parents.

    "I decided not to marry anyone. I want to be with my parents and take care of them which I cannot do after marriage and so I decided not to marry in my life," she added.

    A Bad 2018

    The year 2018 was not a particularly good one for Sai Pallavi as none of her films worked at the box office. She began the year with Diya which sank without a trace and failed to impress fans. She returned with Maari 2 and Padi Padi Leche Manasu which hit screens on the same day and underperformed at the box office.

    The Future Looks Bright

    At present, Sai Pallavi is awaiting the release of NGK. The film, directed by Selvaraghavan, is touted to be a political-thriller and will see her act opposite Suriya. She will also be seen in Athiran which marks her return to Malayalam cinema. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming days.

