Sai Pallavi-Naga Chaitanya Movie To Deal With Some Sensitive Issues

Dealing With Sensitive Issues

According to the report that has come up, this upcoming movie of Sekhar Kammula's will deal with some sensitive issues. Reports suggest that it will address the issues of caste discrimination, sexual exploitation, etc.

Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi

Interestingly, it is for the first time that Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are teaming up for a movie. The latest reports also suggest that both these talented actors will be speaking in the Telangana accent in this upcoming movie.

More About The Project

Meanwhile, the makers of the film are yet to announce the official title of this upcoming movie. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will commence in September. The details regarding the rest of the star cast are also being awaited.

The Second Collaboration

Interestingly, it was Sekhar Kammula who introduced Sai Pallavi to the Telugu film industry with Fidaa. It was a film with a solid performance from the talented actress. Now, if the latest reports are anything to go by, the audiences can once again, expect a fine performance-based film from the team.