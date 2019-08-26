Sai Pallavi-Naga Chaitanya Movie To Deal With Some Sensitive Issues
Sai Pallavi has a couple of interesting Telugu projects in the pipeline and one among them is the Sekhar Kammula movie. The film, featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, is one among the promising Telugu movies and now, a few reports have come up regarding the core backdrop of the film. According to one of the reports that have come up, this upcoming Sai Pallavi-Naga Chaitanya starrer will be a period movie set against the backdrop of Telangana. Read the article to know further details regarding this.
Dealing With Sensitive Issues
According to the report that has come up, this upcoming movie of Sekhar Kammula's will deal with some sensitive issues. Reports suggest that it will address the issues of caste discrimination, sexual exploitation, etc.
Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi
Interestingly, it is for the first time that Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are teaming up for a movie. The latest reports also suggest that both these talented actors will be speaking in the Telangana accent in this upcoming movie.
More About The Project
Meanwhile, the makers of the film are yet to announce the official title of this upcoming movie. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will commence in September. The details regarding the rest of the star cast are also being awaited.
The Second Collaboration
Interestingly, it was Sekhar Kammula who introduced Sai Pallavi to the Telugu film industry with Fidaa. It was a film with a solid performance from the talented actress. Now, if the latest reports are anything to go by, the audiences can once again, expect a fine performance-based film from the team.
Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi's next movie to hit theatres will be Virata Parvam, which is being directed by Venu Udugala. The film stars Rana Daggubati as the lead hero.