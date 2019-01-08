English
    Sai Pallavi Refuses To Take Remuneration For Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Here's Why

    There's no denying the fact that 2018 was not a good year for Sai Pallavi. The lovely lady suffered a big setback when Padi Padi Leche Manasu bombed at the box office and failed to click with the critics. Her other major release Maari 2 too did not do as well as expected and ended up being a letdown. With 2018 in the rearview, Sai Pallavi is now in the news for an excellent.

    According to the latest reports, the producer of Padi Padi Leche Manasu approached her and tried to clear her pending remuneration. However, being a professional, she refused to take her payments and said that she was doing so as the film had flopped at the box office.

    As expected, this left the producer in a state of shock and he asked her parents to tell her to reconsider the decision. However, Sai Pallavi refused to change her mind. Needless to say, the producer was quite impressed with her professional attitude.

    This is indeed a kind gesture and it proves that Sai Pallavi believes in living life on her own terms.

    On a related note, Sai Pallavi currently has NGK in her kitty. In it, she will be seen alongside Suriya and Rakul Preet. The film is a political-thriller and it's slated to hit the screens later this year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
